Many common foods that humans love can be harmful to animals. These are foods that you shouldn’t share.

Caffeine, onions, nuts, dairy products, garlic, salt, apple seeds, fruit pits.

Chocolate, candy or gum containing Xylitol can be toxic.

Raw meat and eggs can contain harmful bacteria.

Bones can cause choking and damage to the digestive system.

Dough with yeast can cause stomach bloating and intoxication.

Take precautions to keep dangerous foods out of your pet’s reach.

Explain to your kids that some foods that people eat can be dangerous to pets because their bodies don’t work the way ours do.

If you aren’t sure if a food is safe for your pet, err on the side of caution.

If you think your pet consumed a toxic food, contact your veterinarian or animal poison control center immediately.