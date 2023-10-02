After over 28 years of service to the real estate industry, Cleveland, Ohio-based MLS Now has announced that its CEO Carl DeMusz will retire from the organization at the end of 2023. Respected as an engaged, thoughtful and strategic industry leader, DeMusz has served in a myriad of leadership positions as a REALTOR®, broker, and MLS executive.





DeMusz led the formation of NEOHREX, the industry’s first shared database between two MLSs. The trust and business generation opportunities created by the collaboration of NEOHREX ultimately led to the merger of NORMLS and CRIS MLS, creating the largest MLS in the state of Ohio, serving approximately 14,500 customers, a release noted.



While many know DeMusz from his leadership in the MLS industry, he has served on innumerable industry leadership positions as a volunteer as well. Starting in his birthplace of Cape May, New Jersey DeMusz served on the board of directors for several years and then rose to the position of president. He was invited to serve in leadership after receiving the honor of REALTOR® of the Year in 1988.



Next, he put his passion to work for the New Jersey Association of Realtors, serving first as the organization’s NAR Director and eventually ascending to president of the organization in 1995. His focus and attention to REALTOR success earned him the 1997 Premmy Award for outstanding contributions to New Jersey REALTORS, the organization said.



Once DeMusz made the transition to an MLS executive staff position, his leadership skills and dedication were recognized again and he served in several roles as vice chair and chair of association forums, events as well as chair of the Ohio Association of REALTORS® Association Executives Committee.



His industry passion and focus were also recognized by NAR who appointed him to several committee and task force positions for the past 20 years, as well as chair of the Risk Management Committee.

With recognition of his progressive thinking and ability to thoughtfully evolve his MLS organization, DeMusz was voted into the COVE group, an industry advisory group of the top 25 MLSs. He was also appointed to the Trulia and Realtor.com advisory boards.

To say that DeMusz is a servant leader is an understatement, MLS Now said, noting that there are few in the industry that have contributed as much to REALTORS in so many capacities.

“It has been an honor to lead and grow MLS Now in partnership with our incredible staff, leadership team and our shareholder partners. I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished to help our Brokers and their agents and clients succeed,” said DeMusz. “My 23 years at MLS Now and my years serving my industry in several capacities has been inspiring and rewarding. I have had the pleasure of building lifelong relationships with fellow MLS leaders, volunteers, and countless technology company and consulting executives. I have learned so much and have done my best to contribute my passion, thought leadership and cooperation to committees, task forces, and advisory boards around the industry. I am honored to have served with so many talented, smart, and visionary leaders.”



“Carl DeMusz has been an inspiring leader for MLS Now. He has taken us places we never could have accomplished without his foresight, passion, and determination. His strong work ethic, leadership abilities and humility have helped take MLS Now to a whole new level of prosperity and customer-centricity. We’re proud to report that he and the staff have exceeded industry performance standards in every category measured in the 2023 WAV Group Customer Experience Index. We thank him for his service from the bottom of our hearts, said Lenny Lawrence, chairman of the board, MLS Now.



A diverse search committee is being formed to choose the next leader for the organization.



For more information, visit mlsnow.com.