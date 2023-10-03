Above, Bill Keleher

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® has announced that Bill Keleher, founder and chairman of New Jersey Properties, has officially retired effective September 2023. The announcement marks more than five decades of real estate and business leadership for Keleher, and follows his strategic decision to merge New Jersey Properties with HomeServices affiliate Fox & Roach, the company noted.

Keleher began his career in 1970 as a sales associate, and quickly moved up the ranks to hold several leadership positions, including regional manager, corporate officer, and ultimately president of the organization he would soon purchase. Keleher later purchased Prudential New Jersey Realty in 1991, leading the organization through many years of growth and expansion, including merging the organization with Prudential Pioneer Real Estate and Prudential Brown-Fowler REALTORS® to form Prudential New Jersey Properties, and the brokerage’s affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America.

“I’m incredibly proud of the legacy New Jersey Properties built with home buyers and sellers across the region, and I know our shared company values of excellence, integrity, and dependability will guide a very successful next chapter with Fox & Roach,” said Keleher. “The success I’ve achieved throughout my career can be primarily credited to the talented and dedicated people I’ve had the opportunity to work with over the years. I hope to take time in this next phase to ‘pay it forward’ to the next generation of business leaders and spend quality time with my family and friends.”

“It’s impossible to be in real estate management without knowing the name Bill Keleher. Bill has served as a longtime friend and mentor to me and so many others,” added Larry Flick V, CEO of Fox & Roach. “While the industry and our combined organization will miss him, we wish him a rewarding, relaxing, and well-deserved retirement.”

Keleher has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, a release noted. In addition to leading New Jersey Properties, he served on the Prudential Real Estate Affiliates’ Network Advisory Council and the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Service Advisory Board.

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to Bill for his many years of service and his unwavering dedication to our amazing sales professionals and employees,” said Chris Brown, vice chairman of Fox & Roach. “Thanks to his business leadership and guidance, I know our organization will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

New Jersey Properties merged into Fox & Roach in July 2023, creating one of the largest providers of homeownership services in the country with more than 5,000 sales professionals across more than 80 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, the company noted. Flick will continue to lead the combined organization with the close support of Brown in his role as vice chairman.

