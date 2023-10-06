What Moves Her®, an advocacy organization designed to help women in the real estate industry, has announced the launch of its new campaign: Balance Blueprint. Joining founder Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, are two new executive co-chairs to guide the new campaign and growth strategy for What Moves Her®: retired ERA Real Estate President Sherry Chris and Coldwell Banker National Vice President, Field Marketing Lindsay Listanski.

As part of the Balance Blueprint campaign, What Moves Her® stated that the team will be conducting a series of leadership roundtables with executives from throughout the Anywhere network of franchisees. The effort will culminate in the development of a ‘playbook’ for real estate businesses to implement best practices and policies to support women and underrepresented professionals in real estate.

“I firmly believe that now is the right time to harness the diverse perspectives throughout the network to find actionable ways to connect, empower, and inspire more women in real estate throughout the world,” said Yannaccone. “We are lucky to have two incredible women helping to lead the charge in Sherry and Lindsay, who have both displayed what it means to pave their own paths to leadership. I’m so excited to build upon the success of the What Moves Her® community and invite others from throughout the industry to join us.”

Together with Yannaccone, the new co-chairs plan to expand What Moves Her® within the United States. In addition to the Balance Blueprint campaign, the team will implement new programming including elevated networking events, a podcast, awards program, and more, the team aims to grow its membership to more than 10,000 industry women and allies by the end of 2024.

For more information, visit https://whatmovesher.com/.