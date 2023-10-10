The MLS REcolorado® has announced its partnership with Lundy, Inc. which specializes in making MLS’ listings available audibly. REcolorado MLS listings will now be available audibly on Amazon’s Alexa products. This change is designed to assist Colorado agents and homebuyers who are visually impaired.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 100,000 people in Colorado report blindness or severe difficulty seeing even with glasses. This population is challenged by traditional real estate search methods, such as websites driven by visual images and long, written descriptions

“When Lundy presented a way to make the home search process easier and more accessible we wanted to take action and address this issue for our large population of visually impaired individuals in Colorado,” said REcolorado President and CEO Gene Millman. “We believe home search should be accessible to all. Technology that improves the real estate process for the visually impaired population is one way to do that. We are committed to making the dream of home ownership easier and more accessible for everyone.”

“This alliance with REcolorado is an example of the proactive role MLSs are taking to address difficult, pressing issues like fair housing and accessibility, particularly for the visually impaired population,” said Justin Lundy, co-founder and CEO of Lundy, Inc. “Our technology, with the data provided by REcolorado, revolutionizes ADA accessibility of data by accommodating consumer search obstacles such as being able to access information through voice commands while multi-tasking or driving.”

Recolorado stated that users can simply say, “Alexa, help me find a home” or “Are there any homes for sale near me,” and the Alexa device will deliver a set of homes that meet the buyer’s criteria. The system will give the user opportunities to refine search criteria, then provide in-depth descriptions of the available homes, painting an audible picture of each property.

Lundy and REcolorado are committed to completely map every MLS field with its software and ensure that all new listings entered will be immediately available for the Alexa voice program to communicate.

For more information, visit https://recolorado.com/.