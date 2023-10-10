When selecting new flooring for your laundry room, look for a material that’s waterproof, easy to maintain and affordable.

Laminate flooring is attractive, easy to care for and durable. You might be able to install it yourself.

Tile is durable and stylish, but installing a tile floor is not a DIY project that the typical homeowners can handle it. A ceramic or porcelain tile floor can be expensive due to the cost of professional installation.

Concrete is durable and easy to maintain, and it can be painted or stained in an attractive color. It’s cold and hard, but you can cover it with one or more rugs.

Vinyl is durable, waterproof and affordable. Luxury vinyl flooring looks like real wood. You might be able to install vinyl flooring yourself.