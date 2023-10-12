Before you set up a new shed, think carefully about the right location.

Put your shed in a place that makes sense based on its intended purpose. For example, if the shed will hold lawn care equipment, it should be in the backyard.

Select a site where the shed will be accessible, but not in the way.

Choose a level area that has firm soil and isn’t too close to trees.

Follow local zoning rules to avoid a fine.

Think about how much sunlight different parts of your yard receive. Too much direct sunlight can make it hot inside the shed and damage its exterior.

You might want the shed to be visible, or you might want it out of sight. If you’re concerned about security, choose a location where you’ll be able to keep an eye on the

shed, but where it won’t be visible from the street.