In a major action designed to show the real estate industry that it has serious intentions to change company culture, the National Association of REALTORSⓡ announced on October 11 that it has appointed a 75-member Culture Transformation Commission, comprised of members and association staff.

First reported by NAR’s REALTORⓡ Magazine, the focus of the commission will be to develop recommendations to change the culture which took a major public hit following a New York Times article on August 23 detailing incidents of harassment, intimidation and retaliation within the corporate ranks. It led to the resignation of President Kenny Parcell.

NAR CEO Bob Goldberg, in a memo to NAR staffers on Tuesday, said commission members were chosen from a group of volunteers by the CTC Appointment Task Force, which was established by NAR’s Executive Committee.

“The Appointment Task Force was mindful about choosing individuals with different experiences and perspectives,” he wrote. “We utilized a comprehensive process to ensure this group is representative of the broad viewpoints at NAR.

“While this work will take time, we’re taking a focused and deliberate approach to ensure we’re considering the best ways forward to help NAR to emerge a stronger, more cohesive organization.”

Included in the CTC are 33 NAR members, 25 NAR staff members and 17 local and state REALTOR® association staff. Shaun Harper, Ph.D., of the University of Southern California will lead the commission.

The CTC will hold its first meeting this month, and is expected to submit recommendations to NAR leadership in 2024.

Member Commissioners

Harrison Beacher

Russell Berry

Daryl Braham

Dawn Carpenter

Adorna Carroll

Candis Dorsch

Shanta Patton Golar

Mabél Guzmán

Kristy Hairston

Rick Harris

Brooke Hunt

Tony Kelly

Kalama Kim

Amy Kong

Carl Lantz

Steve LaRue

Sara Lipnitz

Vince Malta

Nick Manis

Amy McCoy

Gonzalo Mejia

Erin Morrison

Christina Pappas

Chandra Patterson

Chris Pelkola Lee

Gary Reggish

Tracey Royal

Adam Ruiz

Neily Soto

Hagan Stone

Michelle Walker

Tim Weisheyer

Patty Zuzek



NAR Staff Commissioners

Krystal Allen

Alicia Bailey

Gayle Bobo

Jennifer Braun

Lisa Calarco

Charlie Dawson

Port Desai

Cindy Fauth

Breanne Gingerich

Dawn Headtke

Heidi Henning

Lisa Herceg

Ashley Labanics

Jessica Lautz

Charlie Lee

Maame Nyamekye

Ralph Robinson

Alexia Smokler

Amy Swida

Dylan Swisher

Alisa Thompson

Laura Vinci

Christine Windle

Kristin Weber

Graham Wood

Local and State Association Staff Commissioners

Andrea Bushnell

Cindy Butts

Ana Casanova

Jessica Coates

Jarrod Grasso

Suzanne Guild

Theresa Hatton

Beth Hansen

Nick Kremydas

Melanie McKinney

Michelle Mills Clement

Jenny Pakula

Julia Parenteau

Angela Shields

Terrie Suit

Tricia Thomas

Doug Tomson

