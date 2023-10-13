Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® and ten other regional, state and national REALTOR® associations are joining forces to host Global Real Estate Summit NYC on Thursday, Oct. 19, bringing together industry leaders to discuss top market trends and share intel for leveraging opportunities in the regional and global marketplaces.

Hosting along with HGAR is Long Island Board of REALTORS®, Greater Bergen REALTORS®, North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS®, Brooklyn Board of REALTORS® and MLS, Staten Island Board of REALTORS®, Connecticut REALTORS®, and Greenwich Association of REALTORS®, in association with the National Association of REALTORS®, New York State Association of REALTORS® and Liberty Board of REALTORS®.

The summit, now in its 17th year, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the McNally Amphitheatre of the Fordham University School of Law, according to a release. This year’s theme is “Be Globally Minded in a Transformative Age” and will feature discussions about economic development initiatives in the tri-state region, opportunities in global commercial real estate, and emerging trends including the impacts of AI and sustainability on the real estate industry. A delegation from Portugal will also attend and provide insight into investing in real estate in Portugal.

Keynote speaker Kelly McDonald, a best-selling author and expert in leadership and marketing, will discuss “Global Cultures and Cross Border Negotiations,” according to a release. The event will also feature a “Tri-State Economic Development Leaders” panel with Melissa Roman of NYC Economic Development Corp., Matt Pugliese of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and Steve Milgrom of New Jersey Business Action Center. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester.

“We’re delighted to join our colleagues to share best practices for succeeding in the global marketplace,” said Lynda Fernandez, ceo of HGAR. “There are a number of key trends influencing our industry and our Global Summit will provide the intel and strategies needed to move forward.”

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/. To register, visit globalresummit.com.