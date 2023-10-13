Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® celebrated member achievement and excellence during its Global Symposium, which took place Sept. 27-29 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The conference attracted top real estate professionals affiliated with LeadingRE, according to a release. With participants representing 31 countries, the Global Symposium focused on a wide range of topics impacting the global real estate market, as well as networking and cultural immersion.

Awards were presented by LeadingRE Chairman of the Board Whitney Finn-LaCosta of Howard Hanna | Coach Realtors (Northport, New York), President/CEO Paul Boomsma, and President of Global Operations Chris Dietz at the celebratory Awards Gala.

“The Awards Gala was a highlight of the Global Symposium, allowing us to celebrate the achievements of our members and the many ways they contribute to their communities, deliver quality real estate services to their clients, and support the success of our global community,” said Dietz.

The awards presented were as follows:

The prestigious Global Leadership Award was presented to Michael Saunders, Michael Saunders & Company (Sarasota, Florida), in recognition of her extreme generosity of time, talent, and commitment in supporting LeadingRE’s global strength and growth.

Chas Everitt International Property Group (Johannesburg, South Africa) received the prestigious Global Vanguard Award for exceptional achievements in technology, sales volume, and agent recruitment and retention.

The esteemed Global Ambassador Award was presented to three individuals who earned distinction for their active participation in LeadingRE on many levels, promotion of the network worldwide, and service as a role model for other members: Sofia Baptista, Oria Advisors (Lisbon, Portugal); David Bibian, Bibian Group Israel Real Estate (Tel Aviv, Israel); and Paulo Lopes, Casaiberia Real Estate (Lagoa, Portugal).

Philip & Frank (Prague, Czech Republic) earned the Rising Star Award for being most engaged from the first day of membership in LeadingRE.

Savills Residential Agency Germany (Berlin, Germany) earned the Global Referral Production Award in recognition of sending the most outgoing referrals this year among companies outside of North America, demonstrating worldwide service capabilities.

International Property Agent (Tokyo, Japan) received the Long-Distance Referral Award for sending the referral that traveled the greatest distance for a transaction – 8,900 kilometers, from Tokyo to Las Vegas—in collaboration with Wardley Real Estate (Las Vegas, Nevada).

Unique Estates Ltd (Sofia, Bulgaria) was recognized with the Referral Accelerator Award for its commitment to increasing referral awareness and assisting clients outside their local market by making introductions to fellow members.

VON POLL Immobilien GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany) was presented the Referral Service Excellence Award for exhibiting exceptional customer care with incoming referrals.

The event was the most recent in a series of highly successful Global Symposiums LeadingRE has hosted in destinations including Lisbon, Kuala Lumpur, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Berlin, and Athens.

The company announced that the next Global Symposium will be in Budapest, Hungary in late September 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.