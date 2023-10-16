The real estate industry is all about education. It’s a constantly shifting world, and if you don’t stay educated, you’ll fall behind. That’s why it’s imperative to keep learning and growing, and keep your finger on the pulse of the market.

As a leader, your team looks to you to set an example and teach them how to be the best. It’s your responsibility to educate them and show them what they need to do in order to find success in the ever-shifting market.

Here are a few simple ways to keep your team members educated:

Attend conferences and summits

Conferences and summits aren’t just about networking opportunities. Their main function is to educate, to spawn discussion and learning amongst participants.

Attending events across the industry will allow your team to hear from many different experts about the current state of the market, the future, and what they should/could be doing to succeed in trying times.

Not only this, but your team will be able to connect with other agents and teams and learn from their experiences as well.

Enroll in education services

Higher and continuing education exists within real estate the way it does among many other career paths, and it’s all the more important in an industry that faces constant change.

You can encourage, and even secure discount deals, for your team to sign up and take higher and continuing education courses from many different organizations throughout the industry. Your team members will be able to keep learning, and can even earn new certifications to enhance their expertise and hone in their clientele.

Colibri Real Estate and the National Association of REALTORS®’ Center for REALTOR® Development are just two examples of the numerous educational outlets within the industry that you can turn to for continuing education will enlighten your agents and keep them growing.

Stay up to date on the news

While this is true in any profession, real estate professionals especially should keep on top of the daily news to stay in the know when it comes to market trends and economics.

Making sure your team members are on top of keeping up with the news will enable them to share the most up-to-date information available with their clients. This will go a long way toward guiding clients on the path to making informed decisions.

Sign your team members up for daily newsletters, and have them follow industry experts and news publications on their social media to get real-time updates.

