Technology is ever-changing and ever-growing, giving us pretty exciting ideas about where our future may lead us. However, while the American city of tomorrow might not yet mean commuting by jetpack and holding hologram phone conversations, some major hubs are making us believe we’re not too far off. So, how prepared are our cities for the future?

Point2’s latest report analyzed the 100 largest cities to reveal which are the most ready to adapt and grow with future changes. The five points used to determine future readiness were: business and technology; internet connectivity; environment and sustainability; transit and mobility; and economy and demographics.

Overall, the top five most future ready cities were: Seattle, Washington; San Jose, California; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California, and Austin, Texas. In addition, California dominates most of the categories, with Texas not too far behind.

The top 5 most future ready cities in terms of business and technology:

San Francisco, California San Jose, California San Diego, California Boston, Massachusetts Austin, Texas

The top 5 for internet connectivity:

Sacramento, California Fort Worth, Texas Plano, Texas Charlotte, North Carolina Tucson, Arizona

The top 5 for environment and sustainability:

Seattle, Washington Sacramento, California San Diego, California Denver, Colorado Las Vegas, Nevada

The top 5 for transit and mobility:

Minneapolis, Minnesota San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington New York City, New York, and Chicago, Illinois (tied)

The top 5 for economy and demographics:

Arlington, Virginia Fremont, California Gilbert, Arizona Chandler, Arizona Plano, Texas

For the full report, click here.