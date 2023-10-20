Haunted houses might be horror’s favorite attraction, but they definitely do not have the same appeal when it comes to the real estate market.

Despite the ghosts and ghouls that come with the territory, 52% of Americans would consider purchasing a haunted house, and 29% believe they already live in one, according to a new report from Real Estate Witch.

Real Estate Witch’s latest report, written in conjunction with Zillowtastrophes and Estate Media, looked at homebuyer and homeowner sentiment surrounding haunted houses in honor of the Halloween season.

The scary highlights:

Of those who have lived in a haunted house, 27% knew the house was haunted before they moved in and still chose to live there.

A staggering 95% of Americans say it’s important to feel safe in their home, but 57% of those who have lived in a haunted house say it scared them, and 43% say their home caused them stress.

More than one in three haunted homeowners (36%) regret living in a haunted house, and 55% would not buy another home they knew was haunted.

More than two in three Americans (68%) say the government should require sellers to disclose a haunted home, but only 31% of sellers would willingly tell the buyer if their home was bewitched.

Eleven percent of sellers wouldn’t disclose a haunted house even if it was required by law compared to 8% in 2022.

Although a majority of buyers would purchase a haunted house, 72% would feel uncomfortable doing so.

Seventy-one percent of Americans could be convinced to buy a haunted house to save money.

Nearly two in three homebuyers (62%) would only offer below market value for a haunted home, with one in three (31%) offering at least $50,000 less and one in nine (11%) offering at least $100,000 less.

Americans say the most terrifying aspects of homeownership are all financial in nature: unexpected costs (50%), high interest rates (46%) and an inability to pay their mortgage (42%).

Ghosts are scary, but 93% of Americans are more afraid of home repair problems, such as mold (60%), termites (57%) and a leaky roof (54%).

Nearly half of Americans (48%) would rather live with ghosts than purchase a home near a nuclear waste facility.

For a look at famous haunted houses for sale, or that recently sold, check out our recent article Boo! 5 Haunted Houses to Usher in Spooky Season!

For the full report, click here.