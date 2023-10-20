OneKey MLS, a multiple listing service covering the southern counties of New York state (from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains), has released its latest Regional Home Sales Report that tracks and reports back how home prices have changed in their nine counties, month over month, and offers comparative market analysis.

The latest report released tracks price changes from August to September 2023. The county-by-county price changes, from most to least positive, were as follows:

Putnam (+15.50% – $461,250 to $532,500) Queens (+6.20% – $650,000 to $690,000) Suffolk (+1.20% – $588,000 to $595,000) Nassau (+1% – $727,500 to $735,000) Rockland (-1.40% – $625,000 to $616,300) Orange (-2.30% – $430,000 to $420,000) Sullivan (-3.70% – $311,000 to $299,000) The Bronx (-5.80% – $570,000 to $532,500) Westchester (-6.80% – $733,500 to $683,750)

Westchester, as the most expensive of these counties, had the most to fall from.

OneKey MLS CEO Richard Haggerty noted that the fact that prices are rising shows that there is still interest from homebuyers but the issue goes back to low inventory: “Buyers are willing to buy even with interest rates where they are. There’s just nothing for them to buy.”

For more information, visit https://www.onekeymlsny.com/.