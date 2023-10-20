Reliance, a U.S. real estate technology company, has confirmed the promotion of Nick Villanti from senior vice president to Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing the company’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions effective October 1.

“We are so pleased to announce Nick’s promotion as our Chief Operating Officer,” said Sean McRae, CEO of Reliance. “During his tenure with the company we have made significant strides in innovation and market growth within the real estate and property-tech industries. We are very proud of his achievements and look forward to this next exciting phase of his leadership.”

Villanti has nearly 20 years of experience in the information technology sector. He began his career as a technician at former real estate company Prudential Northwest Properties and then moved into project management at BrokerTec Systems. In 2012, BrokerTec Systems merged with Reliance and Villanti has been with the company since.

He previously served as the sales manager and primary conduit between his team of tech innovators at Reliance and the top real estate companies in the country. Villanti’s promotion brings additional management duties, including overseeing the launch of Reliance’s recent suite of technology products: CRM4, its INSIGHTS platform and Search4 property-centric search experience.

“We are thrilled to announce Nick’s position as our new COO,” said Kathleen McRae, President of Reliance. “He has been such an important part of our family, our clients, and our company. With Nick’s leadership and integrity, we are confident that Reliance will continue to grow with a very bright and successful future.”

“I’m honored to receive this promotion and I look forward to working with the team to capitalize on the growth and momentum we have experienced over the past several years in an industry that I love,” said Villanti.