Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. welcomed over 300 Weichert® affiliated brokers, owners, and associates to its national conference, the Weichert Sellebration, earlier this month at Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The event, which took place from Oct. 10-12, offered attendees events such as keynote speakers, breakout sessions with industry experts, and the opportunity to network with other successful Weichert associates.

“This was a very important gathering for our System,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors®. “We are in one of the most challenging markets in years. So, it was important to come together to focus, learn from each other, support each other, and arm our affiliates with the tools and knowledge to navigate and maximize their results moving forward.”

General session speakers included industry experts David Knox, an international real estate trainer, and Darryl Davis, life coach and creator of the Power Agent® Program, according to a release. Motivational speakers Amanda Gore, who authored the book “Joy Is an Inside Job,” and Ken Carter, the subject of the film “Coach Carter.”

Weichert stated that those sessions were complemented with a full line-up of learning sessions on topics such as leveraging video marketing, prospecting, securing and converting leads, creating buyer loyalty, generating listings, leveraging the Realtors Property Resource®, best practices for using their smart CRM, a demo of the latest Weichert resource–myMarketing Studio–for creating marketing materials, and more.

“One of the most important aspects of our event is the opportunity for attendees to share knowledge and insights with each other, which is one of the hallmarks of our Weichert culture,” said Scavone. “They showed great willingness to share ideas throughout the three days and also stayed highly engaged during the breakout learning sessions.”

