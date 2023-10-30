Corcoran Group, LLC announced its continued expansion by welcoming its first Canadian franchise with the launch of Corcoran Horizon Realty. Owned and led by CEO Cliff Rego, the brokerage will serve clients in the greater Toronto area and throughout the entire Ontario province.

“Toronto is a dynamic city and a world leader in business, finance, and culture–I can’t think of a better market for Corcoran’s entry into Canada,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. “Cliff and his incredible organization are ideal partners as we continue our global expansion and I’m eager to unveil all that Corcoran has to offer consumers and real estate professionals across Ontario.”

Rego Realty, now Corcoran Horizon Realty, evolved into its current form in 2003, built upon the success of the company’s core agent team, the Rego Team, according to a release. Founded and led by Canadian real estate industry leader Cliff Rego, the company has grown to be regarded as an influential brokerage within the marketplace over the past two decades. Through a strategic division of elevated services offered to clients, whether through buying, selling, leasing, investment, or development, the team has transacted over $3 billion Canadian dollars of real estate.

“Since our founding, we’ve aimed to enhance the real estate experience for our valued clients, our talented agents, and our dedicated industry peers,” said Rego. “Having partnered with Corcoran, all of our efforts toward these goals will be amplified, benefiting from a world-class brand and robust international network, ensuring the best possible opportunities for our company’s continued success.”

Corcoran Horizon Realty stated they are comprised of more than 55 agents and support staff, and will continue to operate out of the company’s existing offices, located in Kitchener and Cambridge. In addition to serving as CEO of Corcoran Horizon Realty, Rego will remain at the helm of the Rego Team.

Corcoran stated that their affiliate network has grown steadily both domestically and abroad since its launch in February 2020. In 2022, Corcoran welcomed and expanded affiliates in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, Washington, Tennessee, New Jersey, the Cayman Islands, and Turks & Caicos.

