The National Association of REALTORS® announced IRAR Trust Company (IRAR) as a new partner with NAR REALTOR Benefits®.

As NAR REALTOR Benefits®’ preferred provider for self-directed retirement plans, IRAR provides discounted self-directed IRAs and solo 401(k) accounts to NAR members, their families, and association staff at the national, state and local levels. As part of the agreement, NAR stated members will receive an exclusive discounted flat annual fee of $299 for self-directed IRAs and $799 for solo 401(k) accounts.

“Partnering with IRAR Trust Company underscores NAR’s dedication to delivering value to our members, offering them tools and resources needed for their financial wellbeing,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “This collaboration not only amplifies the choices available to our members for retirement planning but also aligns seamlessly with their professional expertise and goals.”

After enrolling, NAR stated that users can access program benefits, exclusive pricing and additional educational resources.

“We are thrilled to partner with NAR to offer agents the opportunity to secure a prosperous retirement by investing in what they know best – real estate,” said Yvonne Garcia, chief marketing officer at IRAR Trust Company. “Together, we are paving the way towards a brighter and more secure future.”

To claim this benefit or schedule a free consultation, visit iraresources.com/nar. For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.