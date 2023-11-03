ERA® Real Estate has announced the affiliation of Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered, a multi-office brokerage based in Norman and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Founded in 2015, the family-owned firm is led by husband-and-wife duo Zan and Bryan Waldenville. The company specializes in new development, as well as residential, luxury and investment properties.

Zan, a Norman native, has more than 24 years of local industry experience as well as a background in property management. She earned her real estate license when she was 18, and in 2008 founded her own property management company. Her husband Bryan joined the real estate business in 2015, as a real estate agent, before obtaining his broker’s license earlier this year.

“Since our founding in 2015, we’ve been a do-it-yourself brokerage,” said Zan. “We’ve independently created our own network across Oklahoma, onboarded and trained agents by ourselves, and personally established our company name within our market. While we’re extremely proud of our accomplishments so far, we know we can prosper with the implementation of a proven infrastructure like the one offered by ERA. The tools and support services within the brand’s global network can bolster our value proposition which is to optimize the talents of our agents and provide clients with a greater return on their investment than they’d find elsewhere.”

“Our company namesake comes from the Greek word ‘Meraki,’ which means to do something with soul, creativity, passion or love – to fully invest yourself in your work,” said Bryan. “We believe that this philosophy will not only guide us to success in business but will also guide us to success in life. Too often, we’ve seen competitors take their client interactions for granted, instead of truly embracing the person on the other side of the deal. This is where we strive to be different, as we believe relationships are earned and should be an area of significant investment. The ERA Real Estate branding will serve to elevate our reputation and help us attract more clients so we can help more people and further fulfill our company philosophy.”

Now as part of the ERA Real Estate network, the full-service company’s affiliated agents will be able to utilize the ERA Real Estate brand’s business-building tools and marketing programs, such as lead generation tool ERA.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option allows companies to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from ERA Real Estate’s resources; the Waldenvilles plan to use these resources to grow the size of their company further.

“Time and time again, we talk about the importance of collaboration and community involvement within the ERA Real Estate network,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. Today, we can proudly celebrate the welcoming of a firm that perfectly represents these pillars of our brand, Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered. Not only is the firm led by successful Central Oklahoma natives Zan and Bryan, but the company also plays an importance role in enhancing the community through their charitable initiatives as well as their above-and-beyond approach to serving their clients. It’s our privilege to provide the tools, services, and technology to amplify that approach so Zan, Bryan and their affiliated sales associates can continue to do good for their neighboring communities.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.