Community involvement is imperative for success in real estate. Your team should become a pillar of the local community, showcasing dedication to your area so you can build a reputation as hyperlocal experts and the go-tos for real estate needs.

As we transition out of the peak event season of spring and summer, your team should still be thinking about getting your community together for events to work on, or maintain, their pillar status. In the slower part of a year that has already been relatively sluggish for many, now might be the best time to invest in expanding your circle, making connections with potential clients who your team hasn’t crossed paths with yet.

Though some might see the colder months as an excuse to stay in and put these types of events off, there are certainly plenty of opportunities for those who want to get out and make it happen.

Here are five event ideas that work in any weather:

Weather/resilience webinar

Probably the most obvious, but many potential sellers and buyers will be interested in hearing about how to make a home better suited for whatever the threat is in your area. Focusing on specific, recent issues—coastal erosion, wildfires, flooding or even something like encroaching wildlife—can generate a lot more buzz than just a general seminar on weather-proofing.

Pet meet-up

Though you might want to limit it to just dogs to avoid some awkward animal interactions, pet owners are often looking for excuses to get their furry friends exercise and social time. Finding a venue for your “yappy hour” can be tricky, but connecting with your local shelter or even pet-related social media groups might generate some ideas for seasonally-appropriate places. A contest of some kind can help you add to your CRM and generate some social media buzz of your own with cute puppy photos!

Toy/food drive

Another event many agents are familiar with, the holiday season is always the best time to focus on those in need. Again, addressing something specific in your community can go a long way toward making your event special and successful, whether that means focusing on a particular need (toys for older kids, menstrual hygiene, winter weather gear) or partnering with a specific community organization.

Fitness class

While Turkey Trots and 5k charity runs are tried-and-true real estate events, don’t think you can’t still explore this niche just because the weather is bad. If you want to differentiate from other similar events or avoid bad weather, try an online yoga class or bring a fitness instructor to your local gym or community center. Many people are looking for excuses to get back into fitness around the holidays, so these activities can be great for getting together in the winter.

Trivia night

Online or in person, at a bar or at your library, trivia can be a fun and energetic event without requiring too much physical activity. Making the event weekly through the season or spicing it up with leaderboards and prizes can create some great engagement, and having a real estate category never hurts—letting you sneak in some tidbits about buying and selling homes in the current market.

Whether you are already staring at three feet of snow on the ground or currently have your toes in the sand on a sunny beach, winter shouldn’t be an excuse to hibernate, neglecting your team’s community and network. Your team’s region might have particular challenges—weather related or otherwise—that make winter a less than ideal season for real estate, but these types of events can help your business overcome the doldrums.