Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has has announced it has joined forces with locally owned John Bunn Realty, based in Hamilton, Georgia. The brokerage’s namesake is leader John Bunn and most members of Georgia natives who serve the Harris County area.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Bunn Real Estate, Bunn and his team will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s resources, from technology to education. They say that the locally owned and operated mindset, “where no client interaction is viewed as strictly business” and which has bolstered their firm’s reputation, will endure.

“Our ties to the local communities make business interactions feel more like a family gathering than a professional meeting,” said Bunn. “This family atmosphere was perfectly reciprocated with every meeting we had with the CENTURY 21® team. They understand that we know the landscape, the people and the culture of our market better than anyone else, and they’re enthusiastic in their support of us implementing the practices we know work best here.”

“John and his team of affiliated sales professionals represent a core tenet of what makes us CENTURY 21 – community,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “As a homegrown firm, the CENTURY 21 Bunn Real Estate team understands exactly what their clientele is looking for. Whereas other major companies may try to overhaul a smaller firm to implement more uniform offerings, we understand that John knows better than anyone else. We’re proud to be the brand that gives him the support he needs to help elevate his existing skills and services.”

