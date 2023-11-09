Busy agents know it may be impossible to be an expert on every real estate topic. But it’s entirely doable to gather the latest insights from thought leaders on a wide range of real estate issues when you dial into the CRD Podcast.

Launched in 2017, the award-winning Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) Podcast has produced nearly 100 episodes and enjoyed significant audience growth. It’s essential listening for hardworking real estate professionals.

Podcasts skyrocket

Podcasts may have started as an obscure way to share informational audio recordings. But in recent years, the format has gone mainstream and become one of the fastest-growing digital channels.

For example, with over $1 billion in advertising revenue in 2021, podcasting is on the verge of becoming a $4 billion industry in 2024. Over the same three-year period, the number of listeners is expected to grow 22%, from 82 million to over 100 million.

Why are podcasts so appealing?

Pew Research found that the top three reasons people are drawn to podcasts are to learn (88%), followed by entertainment (87%), and something to do while doing something else (81%).

Many listeners consider podcasts the most convenient and flexible way to learn since you can press play whenever, wherever, and however you like. Listen over your phone while driving, walking, or running. Or settle in at your desk, where you can take notes. It’s also easy to pause the recording if you encounter interruptions like incoming calls.

Perfect for real estate professionals

Each (ad-free!) episode of the CRD Podcast focuses on a unique real estate topic and features one or more leading subject matter experts. Links to helpful resources and related episodes are also provided, so it’s easy to drill down further if desired.

Recent topics include:

Marketing Your Business and Value with Holly Mabery – With expert tips and a few laughs, Holly explains how to turn your marketing efforts into a simple and manageable aspect of your business.

Embracing the World of AI with Alex Camelio – A genuine tech person with a teacher’s heart, Alex explains the inner workings of ChatGPT and the coming changes that will make it even easier to use.

Awareness is Your Best Safety Tool with Any Tolbert – With expertise in real estate, real estate investing, self-defense, and firearms instruction, Andy shares compelling insights on her number one safety rule.

Emerging Technology for Real Estate with Dan Weisman and Dave Conroy – Two NAR Directors weigh in on the latest AI developments and other technology trends, including software suggestions and user tips.

The CRD Podcast is hosted at CRDPodcast.com and appears on nearly a dozen podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and others.

More ways to learn with CRD

NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Development is devoted to lifelong learning, career advancement, and specialized credentials for real estate professionals. In addition to its podcast, CRD offers 11 designations and certifications, over 100 microcourses, and in-person educational events.

Learn more about all of CRD’s offerings at https://crd.realtor/.