RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.—parent company of RE/MAX—announced they have appointed Erik Carlson as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the RE/MAX Holdings Board of Directors.

“I am excited to start this next chapter in my career as CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, and I am honored to be part of the all-time global leader in its industry, a company whose entrepreneurial spirit I have long admired,” said Carlson. “Dave and Gail Liniger founded and have built an enduring real estate institution with great brands and highly productive networks that span the world. I look forward to joining the RE/MAX Holdings team and applying my operational expertise as well as my experience working with local businesses and serving local communities to further extend the Company’s success.”

Carlson was most recently President and CEO of DISH Network Corporation (“DISH”), a Fortune 200 connectivity company, where he ran DISH’s two largest businesses, DISH TV and SLING TV. Carlson succeeds Stephen Joyce, RE/MAX Holdings CEO, who served on an interim basis. Mr. Joyce will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Erik is the ideal executive to take over as the new RE/MAX Holdings CEO, having excelled in various operational, customer-centric and sales roles at DISH,” said RE/MAX Holdings Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Dave Liniger. “He is a strong, well-rounded leader with decades-long experience overseeing large businesses and managing high-performance teams in a disruptive industry, with a self-described ‘obsessive focus on the customer,’ all of which makes him uniquely qualified to lead RE/MAX Holdings through its next phase of growth.”

Linger concluded, “We thank Steve for his contributions as our CEO and we look forward to his continued involvement as a director on the RE/MAX Holdings Board.”

For more information, visit https://www.remaxholdings.com/.