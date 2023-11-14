Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 60 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its “2023 Top Franchises for Veterans” report. WREA has now earned a spot on the list six times in the last eight years.

To identify the companies on this year’s list, Franchise Business Review stated that they analyzed data from nearly 3,000 franchise owners, representing 385 brands, regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

“We are extremely proud to have many Veterans in our Weichert family and are honored to support them every step of the way,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, REALTORS®. “Our top priority continues to be providing industry-leading support, technology, tools, and resources to everyone throughout our Weichert system. It is very gratifying to see the positive feedback from so many Veteran owners within our system.”

Weichert stated that franchisees who participated were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“The support from the Weichert team has been exceptional from the moment we joined the franchise system,” said Michael Garcia, a United States Army Veteran and broker/owner of Weichert, REALTORS® – True Quality Service in Lake Worth, Florida. “The dedicated support they provide, and their innovative technology and tools have been crucial to growing our brokerage and offering superior service for our clients.”

For the complete “2023 Top Franchises for Veterans” report, click here. For more information, visit https://weichertfranchise.com/.