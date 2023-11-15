The team at CRS Data, a leading provider of property tax data in the U.S. and Canada, is looking toward the end of the calendar year and thanking its employees and customers for a year of growth and opportunity.

Despite 2023’s uncertain market conditions, the company stated that they have welcomed new employees and new customers and have strengthened its existing client partnerships. CRS Data stated they remain committed to showcasing the versatility and personalized service of its MLS Tax Suite and as a result, MLS clients now download nearly 10.5 million property reports each quarter.

The company’s customer-first approach continues to set MLS Tax Suite apart from its competitors as they welcomed 13 new customers including almost 25,000 new users since last year, according to a release.

“We are always thrilled to welcome new customers to MLS Tax Suite,” said Sara Cooper, CRS Data’s Executive Vice President of the Real Estate Market. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the most current and reliable property data, as well as intuitive tools for property searches, neighborhood comparables, prospecting and more. We know that our customers rely on us to bolster their success and we value every opportunity to build new relationships and nurture existing partnerships.”

The CRS Data team has also added new employees this year, including Linda Caicedo, in the newly created role of Product and Brand Manager, according to a release. Linda is shaping product strategy for the MLS Tax Suite and maintaining the company’s brand reputation. She has served as Co-chair of the Hispanic & Latino ERG and is a charter member of the Women in Tech and Product group.

“We attract and retain unbelievable talent within our company,” Cooper said. “That helps us ensure the unparalleled expertise that is required to keep our data products fresh, intuitive and essential for the success of real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.”

To learn more about CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite, visit https://www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite/.