Julie Lurie Warren

Broker Associate/COO

CENTURY 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie

Marlboro, New Jersey

Region served: Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean Counties

Years in real estate: 30

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 80

Motto/work philosophy that you live by: Work hard, be a good person and help others.

Describe the current consumer-confidence climate in your area. While there’s a lot of uncertainty, there are still people in our area that have sufficient funds to purchase real estate. They’re buying and spending a lot of money, and they’re still renovating, which is crazy to me—as I’ve never seen so much liquidity in a market. But then, there are also a lot of people that can’t move. They want to move, and would love to purchase a home, but they don’t have a lot of opportunity. The market is a vicious cycle right now.

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now? I’m seeing first-time homebuyers having more of an opportunity than they ever had during the pandemic. I think first-time homebuyers now at least have more of a chance given that there are houses that aren’t selling way over asking. To that end, it’s important to have expertise in your market, to know the market conditions and know what’s sitting, what’s moving and where prices are going.

How do you see your market evolving throughout the next year? While people aren’t making moves right now unless they have to for a job transfer or if they’ve made the decision to move out of state, I think the next few months are going to remain stagnant. I believe that rates are going to go up again before they come down. Come January, I anticipate rates trickling down a little bit, which is going to cause people to get off the fence. People that were afraid to put their houses on the market are going to begin doing so, which will bring inventory to the market.

How does your company make its affiliated agents’ jobs easier? I’m big on being agent-centric in the office, so I do whatever I can to help my affiliated agents almost to a fault. Now more than ever, people want to know that they’re being taken care of—that someone is there to help them. I tell my affiliated agents all the time—when I’m trying to pump them up or give them a little bit of a cheerleader—don’t tell me that the market is slow. If you tell yourself the market is slow, you’re going to believe the market is slow. You have to be able to create your own business. People will always have to buy and sell, for good or for bad. The market’s going to go on.

What attracted you to the CENTURY 21 brand? My mom, Iris—who affiliated with the CENTURY 21® brand back in 1981—is the broker of our office, and when I graduated college she said, “Oh, just go get your license.” I didn’t know what I was going to do yet, so I got my license, and that was 30 years ago. When we go to conventions or anything like that, I get so excited because these are my friends. I truly feel that CENTURY 21-affiliated brokers have something ridiculously special, and it could be because there are so many people like us that have so much longevity with the brand.

