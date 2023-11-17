Property Highlights:

Location: Miami, Florida

Listing Price: $12 – $22 million

Features: Luxury condominium penthouse with four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Luxury amenities including access to private restaurant and speakeasy, spa with ice plunge and sauna, golf simulator, pickleball court, dog park and more.

With many of the world’s elite adding a Miami residence to their collection, the new Cipriani Residences Miami, the first of its kind in the U.S., is astounding an eclectic clientele with its oceanfront residences. Located on the top 18 floors of the tower, the auspicious Canaletto Collection, featuring 74 homes and six penthouses, offers a fully comprehensive and refined look at high-rise living for the cosmopolitan buyer.

Known for its world-class venues and services, including the iconic Harry’s Bar in Venice (home of the original Bellini), the Cipriani legacy is entrenched in all facets of the residency—from its handsome, intimate interiors to its concierge services that seem to exceed hospitality expectations. Surrounded by vibrant Miami neighborhood Brickell, the city’s bustling financial district, the 80-story glass tower designed by Arquitectonica and 1508 London takes from the natural splendor of its surroundings with its curved facade that cascades toward the water.

The common spaces in the development have a modern take on Venetian design, with timber accents, Italian terrazzo flooring and a color palette inspired by Cipriani’s extensive real estate portfolio. Bespoke furniture and finishing packages in collaboration with 1508 London have been made in a way that pays homage to Cipriani’s signature style, including yacht-inspired glossy wood and exquisite details that speak to its timeless elegance.

RISMedia spoke to Ana Gomez, director of sales at Cipriani Residences Miami, about the penthouse’s unique features, how they plan to reach buyers and the future of luxury condominium homes.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Ana Gomez: The Canaletto Collection at Cipriani Residences Miami is not only an exclusive assemblage of ultra-luxury residences and penthouses, but a true testament to the highest level of luxury living the area has ever seen. As a precedent setter in Miami’s bustling financial district, residents of the limited collection have a true boutique experience that includes access to for-purchase custom-designed furniture and accessory packages by 1508 London that encapsulate each space with a timeless Italian flair. As the tower’s crown jewel, the limited collection delivers the best it has to offer without compromising privacy, with a limited number of homes per floor and direct elevator entry. Boasting thoughtful, streamlined design customizations with unparalleled attention to detail and service, The Canaletto Collection’s carefully curated lifestyle appeals to the most discerning clientele.

JM: How do the amenities speak to the highest level of Venetian hospitality?

AG: Coupled with the Cipriani brand’s revered level of service and attentiveness, residents of The Canaletto Collection are offered priority access to the tower’s private dining and speakeasy on the 37th floor as well as a dedicated Cipriani concierge and exclusive global concierge services such as the ability to score rare VIP event entry, elevated travel excursions, direct reservations and more.

JM: How does the collaboration with 1508 London amplify The Canaletto Collection’s sense of elevated luxury?

AG: The one-of-a-kind custom furniture and accessory packages by 1508 London further elevate the residences of The Canaletto Collection by appealing to our most discerning clientele who prioritize exclusivity and unparalleled quality. In keeping the furniture collections authentic to the Cipriani brand, the 1508 London team carefully examined the generational brand’s history, start and prestige before honing in on the established brand aesthetic and how it is reflective of its Italian heritage. With two for-purchase interior packages available—the “Tradizionale,” in the signature Cipriani style, and the more contemporary “Contemporaneo”—our most discerning clientele appreciate the opportunity to choose upgrades that transform their home into a truly extraordinary space.

JM: In what ways do these types of upscale condominium homes represent the future for modern buyers?

AG: As the crown jewel of Cipriani Residences Miami, The Canaletto Collection is a tangible symbol of the level of luxury that modern Miami buyers have come to expect. From the rarefied finishes and interior design within a setting that embraces the utmost level of privacy, hospitality and attention to detail, these homes continue to push and elevate the standard of a luxury residential experience.

JM: How does the proximity to Miami’s bustling financial city center generate even more appeal for these types of homes?

AG: Brickell is one of Miami’s trendiest neighborhoods, and in recent years, has emerged as the city’s burgeoning financial district. In the center of the action, Cipriani Residences Miami is perfectly situated to all the latest happenings and nearby entertainment while offering unmatched walkability to neighborhood parks and other forms of recreation. RE

For more information, please visit https://ciprianiresidencesmiami.com.