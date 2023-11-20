Forbes Global Properties welcomes luxury specialist Mitchell Prime Properties to its ranks. Mitchell Prime Properties will represent the brand in North Carolina communities such as The Triad, Lake Norman, Charlotte, the High Country, the Triangle, and the entire coast of North Carolina.

Forbes stated that Mitchell Prime Properties has branched out across the entirety of North Carolina, providing a one-stop-shop for those looking to buy top properties from the high country to the coast. This award-winning company is the first to be featured on the cover of the DuPont Registry, along with founder and CEO John-Mark Mitchell being the sole recipient of the “Key to Our Success” award from Concierge Auctions, among many others.

“We are humbled by the wonderful success that our firm has experienced and look forward to our continued growth. Forbes Global Properties will provide us with powerful marketing tools and exponential international reach – all for the benefit of our valued buyers and sellers,” said Mitchell..

A North Carolina real estate record-breaker, according to a release, Mitchell was recently honored by being inducted into the Billionaire’s Club of the international luxury real estate community.

With years of experience assisting both buyers and sellers in the market, Mitchell Prime Properties stated they excel in keeping up to date with the latest market conditions, government regulations, and upcoming developments. The firm’s buyer representation eases the process of house hunting by guiding buyers every step of the way, saving valuable time while looking after the buyer’s best interest. Mitchell Prime Properties likewise offers strategic and financial instruction, representing the seller throughout the entire selling process for a positive and profitable experience.

“It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Mitchell Prime Properties to our international network. The team is widely recognized throughout the luxury enclaves of North Carolina for its commitment to top-notch client service and leading local expertise. Forbes Global Properties is proud to provide a robust platform for the continued growth of the firm and further amplification of its exciting brand,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties.

For more information, visit http://forbesglobalproperties.com/.