Supporting buyers and sellers through the real estate journey and beyond is no easy feat considering the abundance of moving pieces that need to come together to facilitate a successful purchase or sale. For Bennion Deville Homes’ Broker/General Manager Chris Anderson, attaching a home warranty to each and every contract goes a long way toward providing an added layer of comfort to the process.

Anderson, who joined the Rancho Mirage, California-based firm early in his career and advanced over time to his current leadership role, insists that the inclusion of a home warranty with any sale takes a lot of pressure off the buyer or seller.

“Early on in my career, I realized that the home warranty was an essential tool in the transaction that benefited both buyers and sellers,” he says.

When used in conjunction with a professional home inspection, Anderson believes buyers will enjoy an added level of comfort knowing they have budget protection against unexpected repairs or replacements of covered systems and appliances in their new home.

“This has resulted in fewer post-sale issues for sellers, as they’re less likely to receive calls after the closing about unanticipated repairs,” explains Anderson, who is confident that this has helped maintain positive buyer/seller relationships during the transaction while reducing anxiety during the transition period after closing.

Ensuring that the process is seamless from beginning to end, the firm’s longstanding relationship with American Home Shield® (AHS®) is a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to clients receiving the best service should a covered system or appliance require attention.

And a significant number of those clients take advantage of that value-added opportunity.

Anderson explains that recommending or including a home warranty demonstrates a real estate professional’s commitment to the client’s best interests. This leads to higher client satisfaction as well as opportunities to earn future business.

“We’ve learned that not all warranty companies are the same, but since day one, the team at AHS has done a remarkable job of ensuring that our agents and their clients are taken care of,” says Anderson, applauding the way in which AHS goes above and beyond for his agents and their clients.

Drilling down further, Anderson can’t say enough about the ongoing support his team receives from the professionals at AHS.

“The real estate industry is ever-evolving, and continuing education is a vital aspect of staying relevant,” he says. “We’re fortunate to have a very experienced team at AHS equipping our REALTORS® with the knowledge and skills necessary to educate their clients when it comes to making informed decisions about home warranties.”

Better yet, the relationship is a good fit, and it also complements the firm’s overall business strategy.

“By ensuring that buyers and sellers understand the importance of a home warranty, we are confident that potential disagreements down the road can be reduced. We think that clients who have home warranties in place are less likely to hold their REALTOR® responsible for post-sale issues,” reiterates Anderson.

When inventory is tight and acquiring and servicing new clients is a job that can’t be taken lightly, Anderson points to the services provided by AHS as a critical component in any agent’s toolbox.

“A home warranty is an essential tool that benefits all involved. Not only does it provide comfort and protects budgets, but it can also make properties more attractive in a competitive market,” concludes Anderson.

