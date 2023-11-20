Tracy Kasper was installed as 2024 president of the National Association of REALTORS®, and other leadership was appointed, during the 2023 NAR NXT, The Realtor® Experience in Anaheim, California.

With more than 30 years in real estate, Kasper, from Nampa, Idaho, is broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty. She has served on NAR’s board of directors since 2016, when she also was president of the Idaho Association of REALTORS.

Kevin Sears, from Springfield, Massachusetts, is NAR’s 2024 president-elect. As broker/partner of Sears Real Estate, Sears specializes in single-family brokerage and property management. He was NAR’s vice president of government affairs in 2017 and president of the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS in 2010. In 2011, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick appointed Sears as chairman of the board of the state’s real estate commission, a position he was reappointed to in 2016 by Governor Charlie Baker.

Kevin Brown, from Oakland, California, is NAR’s 2024 first vice president. A second-generation real estate professional with nearly 45 years of experience, Brown is broker-owner of Better Homes Realty and Brown Commercial Investment Real Estate Services. He was president of the California Association of REALTORS in 2014 and has served on NAR’s board of directors since 2011.

Gregory Hrabcak, from Westerville, Ohio, is NAR’s 2024 treasurer, the second of his two-year term in the role. A REALTOR for almost 40 years, Hrabcak heads Hanna Commercial Real Estate’s commercial and property management divisions. He has been a member of NAR’s Finance Committee since 2015 and served as the association’s Region 5 vice president (covering Michigan and Ohio) in 2020.

Erik Sain, from West Palm Beach, Florida, is NAR’s 2024 vice president of association affairs. With 25 years of real estate experience, Sain is district sales manager for The Keyes Company, Florida’s largest independent brokerage. He was NAR’s REALTOR Party Disbursements Liaison in 2018 and Public Policy Coordinating Committee Chair in 2017.

Nate Johnson, from St. Louis, Missouri, is NAR’s 2024 vice president of advocacy. Johnson is president of The Real Estate Solutions Group at Redkey Realty Leaders. A member of NAR’s board of directors, he chaired the association’s Sustainability Advisory Group and Smart Growth Advisory Board. In 2018, Johnson served as president of the Missouri Association of REALTORS.

NAR’s 2024 regional vice presidents are:

Stephen Medeiros ; Dartmouth, Massachusetts: Region 1 (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Jennifer Stevenson ; Ogdensburg, New York: Region 2 (New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania)

Jay Mitchell ; Virginia Beach, Virginia: Region 3 (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia)

David Kent ; Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina: Region 4 (North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee)

Faron King ; Blairsville, Georgia: Region 5 (Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Sara Calo ; Mayfield, Ohio: Region 6 (Michigan, Ohio)

Bernice Helman ; Terre Haute, Indiana: Region 7 (Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin)

Scott Wendl ; Johnston, Iowa: Region 8 (Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota)

Amy Bladow ; Norman, Oklahoma: Region 9 (Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma)

Marvin Jolly ; Plano, Texas: Region 10 (Texas, Louisiana)

Devon Viehman ; Jackson, Wyoming: Region 11 (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming)

Evelyn Arnott ; Fairbanks, Alaska: Region 12 (Idaho, Alaska, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Jennifer Branchini ; Pleasanton, California: Region 13 (Hawaii, California, Guam)

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.