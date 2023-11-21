RISMedia is excited to announce that Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Freedmen’s panel, The 5 Best Paths to Success in 2024, will cover key strategies for ensuring agent success in the first quarter, no matter what market obstacles may stand in the way.

Freedman says that 2024 will definitely see some positive change from previous years, but REALTORS® should still prepare to combat challenges.

“I anticipate in 2024 we will begin to see the effects of lower inflation, which will bring down mortgage rates, and that will greatly help the housing market. Lower inflation will also help housing affordability, as potential homebuyers will be spending less on all the goods and services they buy. The big question is whether there will be more inventory coming to the market. Currently, demand far outweighs supply in many areas, which keeps home prices high. If rates begin to come down, it might inspire more people to put their homes on the market and buyers to put in competitive offers. While I believe 2024 will still bring challenges, agents should prepare to be busier and set realistic expectations for their clients. It won’t be an aspirational market, but it will likely be more fluid than what we’ve experienced for most of 2023.”

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!

