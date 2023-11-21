Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has announced that The Cutting Edge Team—one of Central Arizona’s top selling residential real estate teams—has joined their network. Composed of Jinger Cutting, Henry Reyes and Jessica Oberan, the team has over $20 million in sales volume and 40 plus years of experience in the Prescott area.

“Being in the real estate industry for over four decades, I have learned that having the support of a professional and polished brokerage is vital,” said Cutting, associate broker and realtor for The Cutting Edge Team. “The firm has welcomed our team with open arms, and we are now able to serve our client base more than we ever have before.”

The team stated that their record-breaking sales volume derives from their commitment to prioritizing the local community and clients. With a deep-rooted family background in law enforcement, the group specializes in serving first responders and veterans through specialty loan and homebuyer assistance programs and resources.

“Our commitment is in placing the community, clients and first responders at the forefront of everything we do. They are values that Troy and the entire network share, which is why joining a team that fully supports and aligns with our principles was a natural fit,” said Cutting. “Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of serving multiple generations of families in the Prescott area. With the backing of a larger brokerage, we’re looking forward to continuing to serve them and the community with an even greater level of support.”

Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, Nevada and Arizona Properties, commented that “The Cutting Edge Team will not only maintain our standards but help push the industry to new heights. With an impressive track record and wealth of experience in the Prescott area, they are an asset to our network.Supporting a team as dedicated as theirs is one of the most rewarding aspects of my job. The commitment to excellence aligns with ours and is clearly reflected in the satisfaction coming from their loyal client base.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhhsaz.com/.