Real Estate Webmasters (REW) has announced the launch of its 12 Days of Christmas promo, running until December 23, 2023. The offer provides an opportunity to get expenses in before the year ends, upgrade current tools and boost online presence for 2024, the company says.

The 12 Days of Christmas promo is tailored to provide seasoned and new agents with the tools and support needed to position themselves at the forefront of the industry, a release stated.

“12 Days of Christmas is not simply about offering deals and discounts– it’s about opening doors to all real estate professionals to succeed and grow,” the release stated. “Typically, this promotion is launched in December, but we started earlier this year to meet market demand and provide agents sufficient time to plan their next big move.”

One of the offers in this promotion is the waived setup fees plus the option to choose one tool (REWpert AI, additional IDX feed, etc.). As you commit to a longer-term (1-3 years), the benefits escalate, saving you up to $10,800, the company said.

There is also a promotion centered on Pay Per Click (PPC), enabling users to redirect SAAS fees towards PPC. A special deal on search engine optimization (SEO) also offers up to $9,000 worth of AI content and on-page SEO on a 36-month term. Tiered savings are offered based on hourly commitment, ensuring inclusivity for all business sizes.

A referral program offered as part of the 12 Days of Christmas promo provides a free site by introducing two new customers. Participants will receive attractive referral fees for subsequent introductions, featuring a consistent 25% referral fee on SAAS after the initial two referrals, REW stated. Other deals include savings on a Renaissance upgrade and adding a second site.

To take advantage of the 12 Days of Christmas promo and secure a prosperous 2024, visit REW’s website for all the details.