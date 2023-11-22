Choosing a new home is an exciting and significant decision in one’s life. One of the many choices you’ll encounter when searching for the perfect home is whether to buy a house on a corner lot. Corner lots are unique in many ways, offering various advantages and disadvantages.

Examining the pros and cons of corner lots will help you decide if buying a house on a corner is worth it. From years of experience as a REALTOR®, some buyers see them as a big plus, while others would rather have a more private setting.

What is a corner lot?

A corner lot, also known as a corner property, refers to a piece of land or real estate located at the intersection of two or more streets or roads. In other words, it is a plot of land or a parcel of real estate with frontage and exposure on two adjacent streets or roadways rather than just one.

These house sites are typically situated at street corners, creating a unique position within a neighborhood or community. This positioning allows two sides of the property to be accessible from public streets.

Corner lots are often characterized by increased visibility and larger size than interior lots. Due to the additional street frontage, they also offer the potential for more creative landscaping and architectural designs.

They can vary in size and shape, and their desirability can depend on factors such as location, the specific neighborhood, and individual preferences of homebuyers. The home sites are often found in suburban neighborhoods but can be found elsewhere, too.

Pros of corner lots

Corner lots have several advantages that can make them an attractive choice for homeowners. Here are some of the pros to consider:

Enhanced curb appeal: The lots often have a more substantial street presence because they have two sides exposed to the public. This can make the property stand out and look more attractive, creating excellent curb appeal. The additional visibility can be a significant advantage when selling a home quickly in the future.

More space: They tend to be larger than interior lots, both in terms of the home and outdoor space. The extra space can provide more room for landscaping, outdoor activities, and even future home additions or expansions. This increased space can enhance your overall living experience.

Increased natural light: Corner houses typically receive more natural light with two sides open to the streets. The additional windows and openness of the property can create a brighter and more inviting living environment. This can reduce your reliance on artificial lighting during the day, potentially lowering energy costs.

Better ventilation: The open sides allow for better ventilation, which can be especially beneficial during a hot summer. Improved airflow through your home can help keep it cooler and more comfortable.

Reduced neighbors: Corner lot homes usually have only one neighbor sharing a property line , which means fewer adjacent neighbors. This can lead to more privacy and potentially reduce noise disturbances, making your living environment more peaceful and enjoyable.

Opportunities for unique landscaping: The extra outdoor space provides opportunities for creative landscaping. You can design a unique and attractive front yard that makes a statement and complements both street-facing sides of your property. This landscaping can further enhance the property’s curb appeal.

Potential for better views: Depending on the location, you may have the chance to enjoy better views from your home. This could be views of parks, green spaces, or even distant landscapes, adding to the overall desirability of the property.

Greater privacy: In some instances, they can offer greater privacy because they typically have fewer adjacent neighbors. This can be particularly appealing if you value having a more secluded and quiet living environment.

It’s important to note that the desirability of these pros can vary depending on the location and layout, so it’s essential to assess each property individually to determine if it meets your specific needs and preferences.

Is a corner lot worth it?

Whether they are worth it depends on your preferences, needs, and budget. It’s essential to consider your priorities when choosing a home. A corner lot might be an excellent choice if you value curb appeal, extra space, and more natural light. However, if you have budget constraints or are concerned about the potential downsides, you may want to explore other options.

Buying a house on a corner lot should align with your long-term goals and lifestyle. Conduct thorough research, visit the property, and consult a real estate agent to help you make an informed decision that suits your needs and preferences.

Final thoughts

Buying a house on a corner lot offers several advantages and disadvantages. It’s essential to weigh these pros and cons carefully and determine if a corner lot aligns with your housing preferences and lifestyle. By making an informed decision, you can find the perfect home that suits your needs and budget.