The world of residential real estate is exciting and full of opportunities, but it also comes with unique safety considerations. Meeting prospective clients, often for the first time, is integral to the job. A recent survey of REALTORS®, members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), who work in residential real estate shows that many professionals in the field are taking proactive steps to protect themselves while serving their clients.

Meeting prospective clients. According to the survey, 65% of residential real estate agents typically meet prospective clients they’ve never met before, either at their office or in a public location. This statistic underscores the importance they place on being vigilant and prepared for any situation.

Personal safety protocols. Another encouraging finding is that 71% of residential agents follow personal safety protocols with every client. These protocols are a proactive approach to enhance safety during client meetings and property showings. Notably, women are more likely (73%) to have such protocols than men (59%). This gender difference reflects the heightened safety concerns many women in the business have, and the need for tailored safety strategies.

Self-defense training. Self-defense training is another crucial aspect of residential agent safety. The data shows that 42% of NAR’s residential members have participated in self-defense classes. These classes equip agents with valuable skills and techniques to protect themselves in potentially dangerous situations. By investing in self-defense training, real estate professionals who are REALTORS ® demonstrate their commitment to personal safety and their clients’ safety.

Self-defense tools. The survey also reveals that 47% of men and 58% of women in residential real estate carry some type of self-defense weapon or tool. This proactive approach ensures that NAR members have a means of defense readily available if they encounter threatening situations. These tools can range from personal alarms to firearms, reflecting a diversity of safety strategies. Among female respondents who carry a self-defense tool, pepper spray was the most common choice at 24%; among male respondents, a firearm was the most common choice at 22%.

REALTOR® safety courses. Participating in REALTOR ® safety courses is a proactive step toward preparedness. Of those taking these courses, 66% reported feeling more prepared for unknown situations, a statistic that underscores the value of ongoing safety education and training. Safety courses provide real estate agents with essential knowledge and strategies to stay safe while conducting business.

Residential real estate agents are taking proactive measures to ensure their safety in an industry that frequently involves meeting unfamiliar clients in various settings. Personal safety protocols, self-defense training and self-defense tools are all essential components of a comprehensive safety strategy.

Gender disparities in safety measures highlight the need for tailored safety approaches to address the specific concerns faced by females working in real estate. It’s heartening to see that most of those who have participated in REALTOR® safety courses feel more prepared for unforeseen situations, emphasizing the value placed on continued education in safety on the job.

Ultimately, safety in the residential real estate world is a shared responsibility. By sharing best practices, supporting safety initiatives and promoting a safety culture, agents and brokers help evolve the industry into one that’s more secure for both real estate professionals and their clients. In a world where safety is paramount, preparedness is not just a choice; it’s a necessity.

Access a PDF of the latest report at:

https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/member-safety-residential.