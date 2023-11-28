CubiCasa, a global real estate software company, has announced its new partnership with OneKey MLS, serving the New York Metropolitan area. The crux of the partnership is digital floor listings; CubiCasa’s goal is to make these a “standard feature” of listings and OneKey MLS aims to share them with their subscribers.

“Our collaboration with CubiCasa is significant as it will help us provide added value by bringing more floor plans to listings in our market,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS. “Equipping our members with easy-to-use floor plan creation tools will enhance the services they offer to both homebuyers and sellers. It’s another step forward in ensuring our agents have access to industry-best resources.”

CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program has now grown to more than 30 participating organizations since launching in December 2022. The program offers MLS members the opportunity to access floor plans, discounted optional features, and a directory of real estate photographers who are utilizing CubiCasa’s technology.

“The leadership at OneKey MLS is extremely forward-looking, and is yet another great partner to help in delivering a more digitized real estate market and better overall experience for both buyers and sellers,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “Digital floor plans provide a wide range of benefits to consumers, agents, lenders, and the entire real estate industry. We are thrilled that OneKey MLS has provided us with the opportunity to help them elevate the real estate experience in New York.”

For more information, visit https://www.onekeymlsny.com/.