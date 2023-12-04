CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company has announced its merger with CENTURY 21 Property Advisors in Granbury, Texas, advancing its commitment to expand within the Texas real estate market.

The company stated that the merger with CENTURY 21 Property Advisors is part of their proactive strategy to strengthen their presence in new communities to reach people across the state and beyond.

“The merger with CENTURY 21 Property Advisors is an exciting opportunity to combine our strengths and resources, and we are enthusiastic about the positive impact it will have on the communities we serve. Together, we will continue to set new standards of excellence in the Texas real estate industry,” said Ashley Conlon, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company’s general sales manager.

As the winner of Dallas Business Journal’s Best Place to Work and The Dallas Morning News’ Top 100 Places to Work, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company stated they are eager to foster a collaborative and positive environment that has been essential to their success. They look forward to growing with the CENTURY 21 Property Advisors team and jointly embracing the unique standards that make them a top workplace destination.

“We are thrilled to welcome this talented team into the CENTURY 21 Judge Fite family. As we grow with CENTURY 21 Property Advisors and reflect on our recent merger with the Waco office, we are expanding our footprint and cultivating a culture of excellence. These mergers show our dedication to providing world-class real estate solutions and furthering our mission to make dream homes a reality for our clients across Texas,” said Jim Fite, president and CEO of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company.

For more information, visit https://century21judgefite.com/.