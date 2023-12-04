As social media continues to be a go-to source for potential buyers and sellers to find the real estate agent they want to work with. It is important not just for agents but for real estate teams to master the art of social media to stay ahead in the game. Your team’s social media will boost not only your team brand, but your individual agents’ careers as well.

A well-crafted social media profile can be your team’s digital calling card, a showcase of your team’s expertise and a magnet for potential clients. It is important to remember, however, that your team’s professional profile needs key elements to grow your social media presence and stand out in today’s ultra-competitive landscape, especially with more millennial and Gen Z homebuyers entering the scene.

Craft a captivating profile

Your social media profiles serve as your team’s digital business card. It is crucial to make a memorable impression. Here’s how to create a profile that captures the attention of your audience and establishes your credibility to leads and prospects.

Mastering the headshot: The profile picture is your team’s first impression and the first thing people notice. Choose a professional, high-resolution groupshot that exudes approachability and trustworthiness. Warm, friendly smiles go a long way in making a connection with potential clients.

Building a consistent brand: When it comes to branding, consistency is key. Use the same profile picture across all of your social media platforms to create a cohesive online identity. Additionally, maintain a uniform color scheme highlighting your branding in your cover photo and posts. This uniformity reinforces your brand identity and makes you more recognizable to your audience. Having a logo for your team members to use on their individual socials along with the team accounts will help make the brand interconnected.

Sharing who your team is: Your bio on social media is your elevator pitch to potential clients. In a few lines, convery who your team is, what you do, where you do it and why you all are passionate about real estate. Your team’s bio should be clear, concise and inviting, giving visitors a snapshot of all your expertise. Be sure to include links to your team’s website and listings, as well.

Showcasing your best: Leverage platform-specific features, like Instagram Highlights for stories and reels, and the ‘pin’ feature on posts to Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter to showcase your team’s top content, recent listings or new information. This ensures that your most valuable content is prominently displayed to your audience.

Create compelling content

Once your team’s profile is polished, you need the right content. Here are some insights into both engaging and educational content that will captivate your audience and foster a thriving social media presence.

Utilizing the power of video and audio: As all agents should know at this point, video is king. Share video tours of team member’s sale properties, video testimonials from clients, and valuable real estate tips from team members. Stay current with trends by incorporating trending audio tracks into platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok. This content is not only engaging, but highly shareable.

Storytelling through visuals: Embrace carousels in Instagram to share multiple images or in-depth information in a single post. On other platforms, use impactful images or infographics to convey valuable insights and educational information. Visual content is highly shareable across all platforms and more likely to drive engagement.

Optimizing title, captions and hashtags: Titles and captions are your storytelling tools. Optimize your team’s content by crafting compelling copy to pair with your visual content that resonates with your target audience, and utilize relevant hashtags to increase discoverability. Strike a balance between creativity and informativeness to keep your audience engaged.

Recycling top content: Don’t let your team’s great content go to waste. By reposting valuable content that has performed well in the past, you ensure that newer followers also benefit from your team’s best work, and your message reaches a wider audience.

Foster meaningful engagement

Engagement is the lifeblood of a strong and lasting social media presence. Here are some tips for staying top of mind through communication and fostering meaningful interactions.

Interacting beyond likes: Interact with other accounts, including clients, prospects, other fellow real estate professionals, especially your team members, co-workers and network. Comment on posts, provide valuable insights and engage with your followers to boost your visibility and cultivate a sense of community and trust.

Collaborating for growth: Collaboration can extend your team’s reach exponentially. Consider partnering with other real estate professionals or complementary businesses (especially local businesses) for co-branded content. This will introduce your profile to a new and engaged audience.

Guiding your audience: Encourage your followers to take action by incorporating call-to-action (CTA) phrases like “Swipe up to learn more,” “Share your thoughts in the comments below,’ or “Tag a friend who needs to see this.” CTAs can help to boost engagement and guide your followers on what to do next.

Posting consistently: Consistency is the linchpin of success. Establish a content calendar and stick to a regular posting schedule to build trust and stay top-of-mind.

A well-crafted team profile is the cornerstone of a thriving social media presence. By optimizing your team’s profile, creating engaging and educational content and fostering meaningful engagement, you can establish yourself as a trusted authority in the real estate industry. Your team’s online presence can be a powerful asset that helps you grow your brand, expand your reach and stay ahead of the competition.

