David Dalfino, an owner of a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® network member in Michigan, has been named the 2023 Strategic Partner of the Year for the Greater Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® the largest, local REALTOR® association in Michigan with more than 11,500 members, the company has announced.

“Dave Dalfino’s recognition as the 2023 Strategic Partner of the Year is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the real estate community,” the organization said. “His devotion to service, commitment to building relationships, focus on education, and impact on the community make him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”

The timing of the award coincides with Dalfino celebrating his 25th anniversary as a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors owner. The Strategic Partner of the Year award is the highest honor a Strategic Partner Member can receive from GMAR.

“I believe the number one key to successful marketing is consistency. Show up to events, participate, and become a fixture for the organization. You want people shocked if you don’t come, more than surprised that you’re there,” Dalfino said. “I’ve been a member of GMAR since the beginning and engage in any opportunity that they afford me. We strive to be a consistent professional in all areas, from the reports we provide, the presentation of that information, and in our ongoing support. Our slogan is ‘Professional supporting professionals.’ We want our clients to be served.”

Home inspections have become a vital part of the real estate sector, providing buyers and sellers with reliable information about the condition and value of a property; Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has been at the forefront. Pillar To Post cites statistics that 72% of recent homebuyers regret their purchase to underline their value proposition; a thorough inspection means less probability of regret.

“I was drawn to home inspecting because it is both an assessment of the property and an offering of education of our findings to our clients,” Dalfino said. “The No. 1 thing a homeowner can do to help in an inspection is to provide good access to all areas of the home such as the attic, electrical panel, and crawlspaces. If we are unable to access an area, we are unable to inspect it. For the seller who wants to be ahead, we offer a pre-listing inspection. We will go through the home and evaluate it for any issues that could impede your transaction. We have clients who leave our report out during showings of their home to show to potential buyers.”

For more information, visit https://dalfinoteam.pillartopost.com/