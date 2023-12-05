RentSpree, a rental management software provider, and Stellar MLS have joined forces in a new partnership. This will provide Stellar’s extensive network of over 84,000 subscribers with direct access to RentSpree’s tools for streamlining rental transactions in one of the nation’s most important housing markets.

RentSpree stated their full integration on the Stellar MLS platform will facilitate the creation of an ApplyLink™ for rental listings, which supports Stellar customers in generating more leads, cutting down transaction time, and increasing returns. The new integration makes it easy for Stellar customers to command the entire rental process easily and efficiently as the Florida rental market continues to grow, the companies claim.

“Florida’s housing market has long been a source of opportunity and growth, attracting new residents and businesses from other states, which led Florida to become one of the most competitive rental markets in the nation,” said Stellar MLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen. “The continuing growth, driven by a strong employer base, world-class attractions, favorable weather, and a vibrant lifestyle, put substantial pricing pressure on available rental units, making real estate brokers and agents—our customers—more important than ever to help those looking for a home to lease.”

She added, “Furthermore, in this dynamic landscape, technology is pivotal in ensuring real estate professionals have the edge they need. Our partnership with RentSpree signifies our commitment to equipping our customers with the most advanced tools, empowering them to excel in this fiercely competitive real estate market. Together, we’re setting a new standard for efficiency and success in Florida and beyond.”

RentSpree stated they offer rental software solutions such as tenant screening, online applications, document automation, e-signatures, denial and approval communications, and property landing pages. RentSpree has also added renter services capabilities including rent payment reporting.

“In the world of real estate today, MLSs play a crucial role in arming their members with state-of-the-art technology for success,” said RentSpree Co-Founder & CEO Michael Lucarelli. “Our integration into the Stellar MLS platform offers brokers and agents immediate access to RentSpree’s robust tools, streamlining rental transactions, cutting down processing times, and boosting profitability. This collaboration reaffirms our dedication to empowering real estate professionals with the essential resources they require to flourish in an ever-changing market.”

For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/.