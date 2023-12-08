RISMedia is excited to announce that Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Click here to register!

Haase’s panel, The 5 Best Paths to Success in 2024, will bring together a panel of leading brokerage operators to share their key strategies for ensuring agent success in the first quarter, no matter what market obstacles may stand in the way.

Haase says adaptability is the key word for the year ahead:



“2024 will bring some of the greatest opportunities in agent and company business growth we have ever seen,” Haase says. “Being able to adapt to inventory fluctuations, housing affordability (mortgage rates, fluctuating prices), new workflow improvements through AI and the like are table stakes to win in 2024.”

He adds, “The skills and disciplines necessary to manage both the challenges AND the opportunities boil down to being dedicated and disciplined in adaptability, continuous education and high velocity marketing/communications about the services being provided. These are in fact fundamentals, and during times of great change they need to be applied with great vigor.



“Smart prospecting techniques and habits need to be the focus as agents look for “must-move” buyers and sellers.”



Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!



Click here to register!