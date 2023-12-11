The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, recently presented a check for $2,000 to Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley, located in Tarrytown, NY. Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Since 1986, Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley has granted the wishes of more than 3,200 children in the Hudson Valley region with critical illnesses. Serving the eight counties of Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester, the Chapter’s mission is to ensure that every eligible child residing in the Hudson Valley who qualifies for a wish is granted their most heartfelt wish. While wishes are referred and completed on an ongoing basis, they currently have over 220 children waiting for their wishes to be granted.

“We are so grateful to have dedicated community partners like the HG REALTOR® Foundation who believe in our important mission,” said Kristine Burton, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley President & CEO. “Their generosity over the years has truly transformed lives, one wish at a time.”

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. As concerned members of the communities we work in, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness, and humane needs of citizens everywhere.

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/about-us/hg-realtor-foundation.