Fathom Realty has announced it has expanded its operations in California through the addition of San Francisco-based Divine Properties Group. This partnership continues Fathom Realty’s mission to foster collaboration and support agents nationwide, the company said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Divine Properties Group to the Fathom Realty team,” said Marco Fregenal, Fathom’s chief executive officer. “Their reputation for professionalism, integrity, and client-centric approach aligns perfectly with our core values. Together, we will unlock endless opportunities for agents, offering them unparalleled resources, cutting-edge technology, and a supportive agent services team to thrive in today’s competitive market.”

Fathom Realty is committed to seamless integration and smooth transition for Divine Properties Group agents and their clients, the company said. Divine Properties Group agents will gain access to an array of exclusive tools and technologies designed to streamline their business operations and enhance their productivity.

“I brought my team to Fathom Realty because Fathom is redefining the traditional brokerage model. Fathom has an innovative and cutting-edge approach that utilizes technology, training, and flexibility at the forefront of its mission,” stated Brendan Perry, founder of Divine Properties Group. “Fathom provides each agent with a state-of-the-art technology platform to help them stay ahead in an ever-evolving market. Fathom’s structured training program is designed to empower agents with the knowledge and skills needed for success. I’m extremely passionate about the power of collaboration and Fathom allows my agents the unique opportunity to utilize a nationwide referral network. I am confident that my team is equipped with the latest tools for streamlined efficiency and unparalleled client service. The Divine Properties team is excited to be part of the Fathom family.”

For more information, visit https://www.fathomrealty.com/.