You’ve seen your fellow REALTOR® post their listings on social, give the home tours, share their tips, and get the followers. Lots of them. And then from there, they score speaking gigs, earn sponsorship opportunities, snag spots as television contributors, maybe even get their own show. Suddenly they’re not just selling houses. They’re stars. Making millions.

What’s their secret? Storytelling.

Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg recently launched an entire media company dedicated to creating digital series by REALTORS® from home tours to education to podcasts. It features agents like Atlanta’s Glennda Baker, who has almost 900,000 followers on TikTok and L.A.’s Aaron Grushow with 1.4 million followers.

Why not you?

At Talent Dynamics we’ve trained TV hosts, news anchors and reporters across the country for more than 30 years. We develop skills for magnetic performance and delivery on camera, and deep audience impact and connection. And it all starts by answering the basics of reporting: Who, what, when, where and why.

As you carve out your personal brand on social media, the first questions to ask yourself are simple. Who am I? What do I do? Where am I influential? Why does it matter? For example, are you a commercial REALTOR® who specializes in finding old industrial space to flip, and does that help reinvigorate communities? Or are you the high-rise condo expert who helps young professionals afford the luxury space of their dreams?

Step one to shining on social is understanding your core story to create the mission statement that will fuel your posts. Think of it as the foundation of your house. And then come all the rooms full of what makes you, you. It’s not just what you know. You need to think about your personality too. Are you funny, classy, professorial, a fashionista? What makes you different than your colleagues and competition?

But there’s another word we add to that who, what, when, where and why: HOW. And it is on that HOW that your success on social hinges. The HOW is the part of your offerings that is fully audience/customer facing. How can you help? How can someone achieve their goals with your help?

As a REALTOR® on social media, will you draw people in through your gorgeously shot listings? Sure. Your personality and knowledge? Absolutely. But this phrase will drive engagement more than anything. “Here’s How.” Ready? Check it out: You can afford a bigger mortgage than you think. Here’s how. Staging your home can help you sell. Here’s how. (Psst, notice the title of this article, and what made you read it.)

People want tools. They want to be empowered to make decisions and take action that helps them live their best lives. To elevate your social media game, use your unique set of skills, experience and knowledge to help answer the “how” for your followers to reach their dreams. Because that is how you will reach yours.

To reach Sorboni and the Talent Dynamics team you can email them at info@talentdynamics.com or to find out more, go to www.talentdynamics.com/coaching

Sorboni Banerjee is a media coach for Talent Dynamics.