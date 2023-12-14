Any task is made easier with the right tools for the job. Deep cleaning your bathroom is no exception. While deep cleaning the bathroom can be a big–and sometimes a gross– chore, there are definitely some tools that can help make the experience a breeze.

Rubber Gloves

Rubber gloves are a must for your bathroom cleaning arsenal. Protect your hands from cleaning chemicals and potential bacteria by wearing rubber gloves. They also provide a better grip when scrubbing and can mitigate any concerns of germs and gunk when you’re tackling a particularly grimy area.

Tile and Grout Cleaner and Grout Brush

For deep cleaning of tile and grout, consider using a specialized tile and grout cleaner. It helps break down and remove stubborn stains better than a general-purpose cleaner will provide. A specialized grout brush is excellent for scrubbing grout lines, tile corners, and other small, hard-to-reach areas. You can also use a toothbrush for the job, just be sure to label it well.

Sponges or Cleaning Rags

Use sponges or rags for general cleaning of surfaces like countertops, sinks, and tiles. Make sure to have separate sponges or rags for different areas to avoid cross-contamination, especially if you use multiple chemicals for various bathroom fixtures.

Extendable Scrubber

An extendable scrubber with a long handle is useful for reaching high corners, ceilings, and other areas that are difficult to access. You can even find battery-operated options that can do a lot of the scrubbing on your behalf, making cleaning the hard-to-reach bathtub or shower tiles easier than ever before.

Squeegee

Use a squeegee to remove water and prevent soap scum buildup on shower doors, glass walls, and tiled surfaces. Do this after each shower to make cleaning your shower simple and grime-free. Squeegees also help maintain a streak-free finish.

All-Purpose Cleaner

An effective all-purpose cleaner suitable for various bathroom surfaces is a must. If you have young children, opt for a disinfectant option that is natural and free of harsh chemicals. This will allow you to quickly wipe up toothpaste stains and small messes before the sink becomes difficult to clean. Consider safely a more powerful option in your chemical cabinet for any true deep clean mess requirements. Don’t forget to ensure your cleaner is safe for your specific bathroom materials.