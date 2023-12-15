Real estate software company CubiCasa has announced its latest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) marketing program with MetroList®, the largest MLS in Northern California. This collaboration provides MetroList’s extensive network of real estate professionals access to CubiCasa’s intuitive floor plan creation tools.

This partnership is the next step in CubiCasa’s mission to bring a floor plan to every real estate listing in the United States for the benefit of a better-informed consumer.

CubiCasa’s MLS program allows affiliated MLS members to access complimentary floor plans generated from their scans. CubiCasa also provides discounted optional features and access to a directory of real estate photographers who leverage CubiCasa’s cutting-edge technology. By delivering reliable, digitized property information, this program strengthens the MLS’s role in facilitating efficient local real estate markets.

“CubiCasa enhances the experience for our subscribers by offering user-friendly tools for creating floor plans,” said Dave Howe, CEO and president of MetroList. “We’re excited to enhance our subscribers’ ability to effectively support consumers throughout the home buying and selling process.”

CubiCasa’s MLS program continues to gain momentum, with a footprint that stretches across various states, and some of the largest Multiple Listing Services. Since launching in December 2023, the program has grown to include more than 35 MLS organizations, highlighting the strength of CubiCasa’s digital floor plan creation tools.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team at MetroList in driving a more efficient and more informed real estate market through our suite of digital floor plan creation tools,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “The growth of our MLS program over the course of 2023 has been astounding, and the addition of MetroList is a testament to our momentum heading into 2024.”

CubiCasa’s user-friendly floor plan scanning app is readily available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information, visit https://www.cubi.casa/.