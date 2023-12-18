Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Intelligence in Whittier, California. The full-service firm, originally founded in 2007, is owned and operated by second-generation real estate broker/owner Anthony Amodeo II.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the Whittier area and was here to guide the company through some of the most turbulent times in the history of the real estate industry. Throughout it all, we’ve maintained not only our reputation but also our commitment to providing top-quality service,” said Amodeo. “We are a company that never settles in anything we do, and we consistently put in the extra time and effort to make our clients as happy as possible. With the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand tied to our own, we have the opportunity to continue to uphold the reputation that we’ve developed over the years, while also tapping into an even wider client base.”

The firm serves residents across Southern California locations, such as Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. It will continue to do so as part of its new parent brand real estate brand, with all the requisite resources. Amodeo has plans to take advantage of the education platform Be Better University so as to better train Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Intelligence agents, the company says.

“Anthony and his affiliated agents have spent more than 15 years learning the intricacies of one of the most recognizable and diverse real estate markets in the country and have done so while maintaining glowing reviews and continuing to innovate in their problem-solving,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “It is our privilege to assist Anthony in his future endeavors, as well as to further unlock our brand’s potential in the region with the help of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Intelligence.”

