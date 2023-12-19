Editor’s Note: Real Talk is an ongoing video series featuring Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate, who interviews industry leaders regarding the outcome of the recent Burnett vs. NAR trial, along with other pressing issues affecting residential real estate.
Episode #1
Nick Bailey
President & CEO
RE/MAX LLC
Nick Bailey discusses the impact of the Burnett decision and possible changes to commission structures, what agents will need to do to adapt and improve their skills, and the importance of maintaining a strong presence in the market, particularly through marketing and database management.
Overview
RISMedia and Inside Real Estate (IRE) have launched ‘Real Talk,’ an ongoing video series featuring IRE’s Founder and CEO, Joe Skousen, who interviews real estate leaders about the landmark Burnett vs. NAR outcome, the lawsuits facing the industry writ large and many other pressing issues affecting residential real estate.
In Episode 1, Skousen sits down with RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey, who discusses the impact of the Burnett decision and possible changes to commission structures, what agents will need to do to adapt and improve their skills, and the importance of maintaining a strong presence in the market, particularly through marketing and database management. Using AI to improve efficiency and enhance the consumer experience is also explored along with a few predictions for 2024.
On this episode Nick Bailey discusses:
05:01: Why RE/MAX settled
06:37: What he thinks will happen with buyer agency
14:13: Affordability, inventory and first-time homebuyers
16:16: How his REALTOR® impressed Bailey during his own recent move
23:23: What to say to buyers on the fence about why it’s never a bad time to buy a home
24:18: How to maximize your database and CRM
30:37: How to view the future of AI in real estate
36:59: 2024 predictions