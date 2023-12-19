Editor’s Note: Real Talk is an ongoing video series featuring Joe Skousen, founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate, who interviews industry leaders regarding the outcome of the recent Burnett vs. NAR trial, along with other pressing issues affecting residential real estate.

Episode #1

Nick Bailey

President & CEO

RE/MAX LLC

Nick Bailey discusses the impact of the Burnett decision and possible changes to commission structures, what agents will need to do to adapt and improve their skills, and the importance of maintaining a strong presence in the market, particularly through marketing and database management.



Overview

In Episode 1, Skousen sits down with RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey, who discusses the impact of the Burnett decision and possible changes to commission structures, what agents will need to do to adapt and improve their skills, and the importance of maintaining a strong presence in the market, particularly through marketing and database management. Using AI to improve efficiency and enhance the consumer experience is also explored along with a few predictions for 2024.



On this episode Nick Bailey discusses:

05:01: Why RE/MAX settled

06:37: What he thinks will happen with buyer agency

14:13: Affordability, inventory and first-time homebuyers

16:16: How his REALTOR® impressed Bailey during his own recent move

23:23: What to say to buyers on the fence about why it’s never a bad time to buy a home

24:18: How to maximize your database and CRM

30:37: How to view the future of AI in real estate

36:59: 2024 predictions

