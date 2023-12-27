In a world where technology is taking over so much of the industry, it’s the power of personalization that has made a huge difference for Lance Donaldson, a top-performing agent affiliated with eXp—who recently received a message from a prospective buyer, thanking him for diligently sharing relevant new listings in the area.

“I hadn’t sent that person a home in the longest time,” he laughs. “I realized that it was kvCORE sending them.”

Almost every agent experiences the struggle to balance necessary busywork with dollar-productive activities, Donaldson says, never having enough time for both.

But with Inside Real Estate’s flagship kvCORE platform, he claims that he now has the ability to stop wasting time “chasing leads,” and instead focus on the most important parts of both his business and personal life.

“In my brain, ‘chasing the lead’ means you’re always calling them, having to look up their information, having to go after them all the time,” he explains. “kvCORE takes about 80% of what should be my workload and does it automatically for me. That’s awesome.”

As the demands on agents’ time have only grown, consumers still expect fast and personalized follow-up. And with a constant need for consistent new leads, there’s no time for manual optimization.

Donaldson swears by the Google Pay-Per-Click (PPC) program, which helps agents gain first-look visibility for keywords in their area. Like other parts of the kvCORE platform, he says he never has to try and parse out all the technical details of PPC.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Hey Lance, how does it work?’ I’m like, I really don’t know 100%, but it works,” Donaldson laughs.

What it does is bring more and more high-quality leads directly to Donaldson’s website, where he’s able to parse out the kind of information people want from him, and want to share with him.

This process has helped him become a two-time eXp Icon Agent, and also provided more consistent business through the course of a year—always with new clients, instead of “clumps” of listings followed by inactive periods.

Another balance that Donaldson says kvCORE has helped him strike is following up in a way that’s both timely and helpful, without being pushy. He describes how the platform lets him customize follow-up in a manner specific to his market—not requiring a phone number, for instance, because that scares some clients away, but making sure every interested party receives a personal welcome message and his cellphone number for when they want to chat.

“If I don’t have my phone, if I’m with a client or even out playing golf, that message is there, immediately,” Donaldson says. “It’s a totally different experience when you know that basic part is taken care of. Rushing to a lead, I personally don’t like that. Not having to rush feels so good.”

Between the high-quality leads, the personalized follow-ups and the intuitive platform itself, Donaldson says his routine allows him to dedicate one or two hours a day to answer more complex questions, or reach out to “hot” leads. The rest of the time, kvCORE is handling all the busywork, while he wakes up leisurely and makes breakfast for his family, steps onto the golf course or takes on those “dollar-productive” activities for his business.

“The things kvCORE provides for me, takes off my plate—it just makes it so simple, all the time,” he says.

For more information, please visit https://www.insiderealestate.com.