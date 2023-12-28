For Larry Flick V, CEO of Devon, Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, a pairing nearly two decades ago between his company and HSA Home Warranty can best be described as something akin to love at first sight.

“We recognized the importance of home warranties to our clients, so we incorporated warranty products for our sales professionals to offer them,” says Flick. “When we decided to add warranties to our offerings, we researched vendors thoroughly and chose HSA.

“HSA goes above and beyond for its customers,” says Flick. “Having been around since 1984, not only is the company reliable, but it also offers competitive pricing. And they continually add services to help make owning a home a little easier, too.”

Flick goes on to explain that home warranties are part of the firm’s strategic plan, driving the company to constantly seek opportunities to build clients for life.

“ means looking out for them after leaving the settlement table. We believe it’s important to offer home warranty services to help buyers and sellers alike protect one of the largest investments they will ever make,” says Flick, who points to home warranties as a core service at Fox & Roach, similar to mortgage, title and insurance.

“Our philosophy is to provide everything the consumer needs for a great real estate experience, and today’s consumer expects that comprehensive approach when they’re dealing with our real estate company and sales professionals,” notes Flick. “Home warranty service is part of that seamless approach, which streamlines the homeownership experience and can give listing an edge in a competitive market.”

With each of the firm’s 5,000-plus sales professionals educating virtually every client about home warranties, their track record is excellent. “They know it offers buyers confidence in the home they’re purchasing because the seller has a plan for covered breakdowns prior to closing,” says Flick. “An HSA home warranty helps mitigate unexpected, covered issues that might be brought to light during a home inspection, which can help keep the sale on track.”

Flick notes, “From our perspective, a home warranty is a great value-add.”

In reality, Flick sees few situations where REALTORS® should not talk to their clients about them.

“Home warranties are useful in almost all cases,” he says. “In fact, one of the areas where clients may not consider a warranty purchase is with new construction, where the builder offers an extended warranty on major appliances or heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.”

Flick knows from experience that builders’ warranties may not cover everything and that builders sometimes go out of business.

“It’s a worst-case scenario, but it could happen. In more cases than not, buyers realize the benefit of having a home warranty,” says Flick, who points to the team at HSA as a key piece of the puzzle in sustaining the relationship over the years.

“The HSA team is always available to our sales professionals and offers superior service, which helps us stand out in our market and live up to our goal of providing everything our clients need for a great real estate experience,” concludes Flick.

New Jersey residents: The product being offered is a service contract and is separate and distinct from any product or service warranty which may be provided by the home builder or manufacturer.